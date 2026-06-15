Bhubaneswar: In a significant move to tackle housing shortage in urban areas and provide affordable accommodation to tenants, the Odisha government is set to introduce a new Rental Housing Policy. The proposed policy aims to improve access to reasonably priced housing and address the growing demand for rental homes across the state’s cities.

Speaking on the policy, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government is planning to take this step in response to the increasing demand for rental housing. He noted that a large number of people migrate to cities, particularly Bhubaneswar, every day for employment, education, and business opportunities. According to the minister, the lack of affordable rental housing has contributed to the expansion of slum settlements in urban areas.

To address this issue, the government has decided to strengthen and expand the rental housing system across the state. Under the new policy, rental housing units will be developed in phases across all urban areas of Odisha. In addition, houses constructed under various government housing schemes will also be made available for rent. The government believes this will benefit low- and middle-income groups by providing easier access to affordable housing.

The policy will also include provisions for identifying vacant and underutilised residential properties. These houses will be brought under a regulated framework and offered for rent at affordable rates through a prescribed process. The government expects the initiative to help control the growth of slums while ensuring safe and affordable housing for workers, students, employees, and economically weaker families.

With rapid urbanisation and population growth putting increasing pressure on urban infrastructure, the new Rental Housing Policy is being viewed as an important step toward addressing housing challenges in Odisha’s urban centres. The Housing and Urban Development Department has also recently released a draft Odisha Urban Area Rent Control Act, 2026, indicating the state’s focus on strengthening the rental housing sector through regulatory reforms.

Detailed provisions of the rental housing policy, including eligibility criteria, implementation mechanisms and incentives for developers, are expected to be announced soon.