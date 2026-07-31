Bhabanipatana: Retired Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Charan Mishra of Mandarabagicha Pada in this district headquarters town has brought laurels for Kalahandi district and the state by winning three gold medals at the SBKF International Games 2026, held in Pokhara, Nepal.

Competing in the 80-and-above age category, Mishra claimed gold medals in the shot put, discus throw and javelin throw events. Around 300 veteran athletes from India, Sri Lanka and Nepal participated in the two-day international competition.

A distinguished sportsperson, Mishra was an accomplished football and volleyball player during his youth and captained Odisha in both disciplines.

Following his retirement from the police service, he has continued competing as a veteran athlete, representing India at several international masters competitions and winning multiple medals. His latest achievement has been widely welcomed in Kalahandi.