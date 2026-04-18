Bhubaneswar: The state government has raised strong objection to the publication of Odia language syllabus for Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 examination in Devanagari script by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and urged it to republish the syllabus in proper Odia script at the earliest.

In a letter addressed to JAC, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Rashmita Panda stated that while the Bengali syllabus had been published in Bengali script, issuing the Odia syllabus in Devanagari was regrettable and inappropriate. The letter noted that Odia is one of the 22 languages listed in the ‘Eighth Schedule’ of the Constitution and is one of the recognised classical languages.

The state government also highlighted broader concerns over inadequate arrangements for Odia language education in parts of Jharkhand, including a shortage of textbooks and teachers in Odia-speaking areas. Referring to the National Education Policy 2020 and NCTE provisions, the state government said that regional language-based evaluation systems should be ensured in parts where Odia-speaking communities can be found.

Some of the key demands placed before the council include inclusion of prose and poetry passages carrying 20 marks in Odia, issuance of model question papers in Odia script, and ensuring parity for Odia with other scheduled languages. The move is being seen as a significant step by the state government to safeguard the linguistic and educational rights of Odia-speaking minority communities living in neighbouring states.