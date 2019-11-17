Bhubaneswar: The quick action team (QAT) of Commissionerate Police has arrested a reserve police constable from Bhubaneswar for his alleged links with a Khordha based drugs mafia.

The accused has been identified as J Bharimal. He has been accused of carrying out brown sugar business clandestinely.

According to police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi, after tracking Bharimal for days, the QAT and Nayapalli police arrested him Wednesday following which his links with the Khordha based brown sugar mafia came to fore.

A source in the police said that Bharimal developed links with drugs kingpin Chhota during his posting at Khurda. He used to wear his uniform while smuggling the drugs to avoid prying eyes.

Drugs apart, the source also hinted at his links with illegal stone transportation business.

Bharimal used to lead a luxurious life with the ill-gotten wealth.

Commissioner Sarangi assured departmental action against the accused constable and warned that strict action would follow if any cop is found to be associated with any crime network.

PNN