Bengaluru: Residents of a four-story tower in Bengaluru are a panicked lot after the building they live in started tilting dangerously to the left Wednesday morning.

The residential tower, located on Vinayaka Nagar Street in Hebbal Kempapura area began shaking violently before tilting. Constructed only five years ago, images of the building went viral on social media as users began comparing it to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Many also questioned the quality of construction.

Leaning building of Bengaluru: 31 flee as structure tilts https://t.co/NpmASVmPZ4 pic.twitter.com/10ic2r7h9j — Quickclarity (@quickclarity) February 6, 2020

That said, about two dozen occupants residing in the tower have been safely evacuated with no injuries.

According to a report in a national daily, the residents of about 30 buildings in the vicinity have been asked to temporarily vacate their properties owing to the threat the leaning tower possesses to nearby structures.

A 5 storey building TITLED in Hebbal area, Bengaluru today . Wonder how municipal corporation gives permission to such dangerous structures… A wake up call for the authorities, before any TRAGEDY… 🙏🙏#DANGER20NE pic.twitter.com/yFQhxomAm8 — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, authorities suspect illegal construction on a plot located behind the building to be the reason for the damage. Bengaluru police have detained the owner of the said plot in connection with the case. He had allegedly not taken prior permission before beginning construction on the plot.

A report in a daily suggested that while he was getting earth on the plot excavated using an excavator, the machine hit upon a beam of the building leading to the structural damage and subsequent tilting.