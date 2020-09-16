Deogarh: Elephant menace has returned to haunt 15 villages under Deogarh block in Bolangir district as elephants have been on a rampage and destroying crops and houses in the area for the last few days.

A herd of 14 elephants have trampled crops, maize and vegetables in Uparjhar, Mukundapur, Udar and Gaibahal panchayats.

The animals also damaged crops at Gurudipalli, Bandhapalli, Phatamunda and Gengali. The Forest department, meanwhile, has been accused of failing to keep the animals at bay. This has led to discontent among the locals.

The animals are holed up in Mathakhia reserve forest and come to Bhima hill. As they have been damaging crops, farmers are spending sleepless nights trying to drive them away with drums and torches.

On the other hand, the Energy department has resorted to power cuts from 7 pm till 7 am to save the animals from electrocution.

As a result, people in 15 villages have to live in dark for the last several days.

The forest department has engaged 20 staff to drive away the animals.

Worthy to note, the frequent intrusions by the pachyderms to the farmlands have robbed the farmers of their sleep. Crops in large tracts of farmlands were destroyed by the elephants in the above four villages. This situation has led to widespread panic among the villagers.

