Cuttack: The Central government’s grant of ‘national’ recognition to Bali Yatra has triggered excitement among residents of the City and various stakeholders. The festival, rooted in the Odisha’s maritime trade heritage, has long been seeking this acknowledgment, with formal demands dating back to 2019 under the previous BJD dispensation in the state. The recognition has finally been made after a five-year wait. Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subhas Singh said the Central government provides financial assistance of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore for the Kumbh Mela. “Now, Bali Yatra is expected to receive similar Central funding. This recognition is expected to elevate Bali Yatra to a national-level fair, attracting visitors from across India and beyond. Businesses from different regions and international delegates, including ambassadors, are also likely to participate,” he said. Cuttack (Barabati) MLA Sofi a Firdosh said she had earlier raised the issue of granting national recognition to the Bali Yatra in the Assembly. “Thanks to everyone’s efforts, this has become possible.

However, it is necessary to consider how small businesses can benefit from it. Promotion of Bali Yatra at the national level should be carried out more extensively,” she said. Sasmita Rath, a writer who lives in Darghabazar area said such commercial fairs are not seen elsewhere in the country. “The Bali Yatra has been intrinsically connected with the people of Cuttack for centuries. There has been a long standing demand for it to receive national recognition. This will undoubtedly contribute to the development of Odisha,” she said. “The national recognition of Bali Yatra by the Centre is a significant step. This recognition brings pride and joy to the people of Odisha as it now appears on India’s map. Odisha is sure to progress even further,” said Abha Kanungoo, president, Odisha Nari Seva Sangha, Cuttack. Senior railway workers union leader Utkal Bhusan Routray said the national recognition of the historic Bali Yatra is deeply appreciated. “As a resident of Cuttack, I am filled with immense joy and satisfaction with the Central government’s announcement,” he said. Previously organised on a 10-acre site, Bali Yatra has already expanded to 34 acres, thanks to the state government support. With national recognition, the festival is set to grow even further, potentially covering 100 acres. The event duration is also likely to extend from the usual eight or nine days to 15 days, CMC sources said.

The district administration and CMC have been jointly organising the festival. But with national status, Central government officials will now be involved in its management. Unlike other large-scale events, Bali Yatra faces no environmental restrictions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) as it does not involve any permanent construction. Nevertheless, with this transformation, Bali Yatra will no longer remain just Odisha’s festival, it will become a grand national celebration, drawing visitors and commercial interests from all corners of the country.