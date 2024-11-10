Sundargarh: Retired police officer Bishnu Prasad Sahu, who was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service by former President KR Narayanan during Independence Day celebrations in 2001 for his relentless service in combating Maoist activities, has announced his decision to renounce the medal.

Sahu retired from service as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in May 2014. The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued him a pass for train travel in the last week of December in 2023 with provision to avail a 50 per cent concession on train fares. However, to his disappointment, an official at the Legislative Assembly railway ticket counter refused to accept his pass July 20, 2024, and allegedly mistreated him and tore the application form.

Sahu reported the matter to local railway authorities in Khurda. Receiving no satisfactory response, he escalated the complaint to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Railway Minister, but no effective action was taken.

On another occasion at Platform No-6 ticket counter of Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Sahu submitted his railway concession pass, while filling a form to travel by Jan Shatabdi Express. Here also his pass was not accepted. Discouraged, he again reported the issue to the concerned ministry but received no assistance.

Now, he has decided to return his medal, certificate, and railway concession card to the Home Ministry on the upcoming Republic Day, choosing to spend his remaining days in peace rather than enduring such indignities.

PNN