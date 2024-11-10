Parjang (Dhenkanal): Just a month after the opening of the new 900-metre Brahmani river bridge, part of the National Highway-53 connecting Parjang in Dhenkanal district and Talcher in Angul district, significant structural issues are causing alarm among the locals.

With large potholes appearing on this newly-constructed bridge, a vital link for thousands of heavy vehicles travelling daily between Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Angul districts, commuters are panicked over their safety given the poor construction of the structure.

Despite substantial funding for the expansion of NH-53, the project was delayed. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had only recently approved vehicle movement on the bridge, which was completed well beyond the deadline. However, owing to ongoing repairs on the old bridge, the NHAI has completely stopped plying of vehicles, making the new bridge the sole route for commuters. Earlier, complaints had emerged about visible iron bars under the bridge, hinting at poor construction quality. Senior NHAI officials inspected the site, but a depression was discovered Saturday on the bridge’s surface. Additionally, men working under the bridge narrowly escaped injury when a portion of concrete fell prompting them to flee in fear. To address the depression, the consultancy agency installed concrete pillars to support the bridge on the affected stretch. Local sources allege that insufficient oversight by the NHAI led to substandard work despite considerable government funds being allocated to the contractor. There are increasing demands from the public for departmental authorities to investigate and ensure the structural stability of the bridge.

PNN