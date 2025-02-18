Yadgir: A retired state government employee fell victim to cybercriminals and was robbed of Rs 10 lakh after being digitally arrested for 12 days in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the victim officer retired from the Krishna Jal Bhagya Nigam Limited (KJBNL) at the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) camp in Shahapur taluk. She has complained to the Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Yadgir.

According to police, the victim got a video call from the cybercriminals who posed as the Mumbai Crime Branch Officers. The victim was told that a money laundering case was registered against her in connection with the crime she committed along with criminal Naresh Goyal.

The victim was asked to immediately share her bank accounts, bank passbooks, Aadhaar card, and PAN card details for verification failing which she would face legal action. Felling into their trap, the victim sent her all records and documents.

After getting all the details, the accused claimed that the main accused in the case, Naresh Goyal, had been arrested.

The cyber crooks directed her to transfer an amount of Rs 10 lakh to different accounts, which she did fearing arrest.

This is the first digital arrest case reported from the Yadgir district.

The cybercriminals made the video call January 26 and till February 7 kept the victim under digital arrest, making frequent calls with a new threat.

The police said Monday that a software professional lost Rs 11 crore after falling victim to a digital arrest scam in Bengaluru.

Digital arrest is an online fraud where scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials. The scammers contact the victim over the phone or online and extort money.

