Berhampur: A gang of robbers broke into a retired headmaster’s house and stole Rs 1.52 lakh in cash and gold ornaments weighing approximately 120 grams late Saturday night. The burglary took place at Nimakhandi Mohanty Sahi under Sadar police limits in this town of Ganjam district.

The robbery took place on a day when weekend shutdown in the town was in force. It is surprising that the robbery took place at a time when police patrolling was intensified to implement shutdown norms.

An FIR has been lodged by headmaster Panchanan Satapathy, whose house was burgled. Sadar police have launched an investigation with the help of a forensic team to nab the miscreants.

Like any other day, the family members, Panchanan, his wife Basanti and two sons—Bibhuti and Bidyadhar, had their dinner and went to sleep. While the couple’s bedroom is on the ground floor, the siblings slept in the first floor. In the dead of night, the miscreants entered the house through the back door. Hearing something unusual, the couple woke up only to find the robbers already in their room.

Before they could raise an alarm, one of the robbers held Basanti at gunpoint and snatched the gold ornaments she had on her. Before leaving the house, they also took away cash amounting to Rs 1.52 lakh and some important documents. Bibhuti and Bidyadhar could not get even an inkling of what was going on downstairs as they were fast asleep.

PNN