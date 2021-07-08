Bolangir: Separate teams of Vigilance officials from four divisions raided the houses of a retired superintendent of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ganapati Purohit, resides at Palace Line area in Bolangir town.

Purohit was earlier working in OSWC Limited. The retired official was accused of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were simultaneously conducted at four different places. The office of Purohit’s wife, who works as a teacher at a school in Bolangir town is also being searched,” Vigilance DSP Sadanand Pani said.

Vigilance sleuths from Bolangir, Subarnapur, Bargarh and Sambalpur divisions jointly conducted the raids. Cash, gold ornaments, bank deposits including four multi-storied buildings have been detected.

Total valuation of the assets seized can only be ascertained after the raids are over, which are still underway, the Vigilance DSP added.

PNN