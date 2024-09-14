Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court here Friday sentenced former Sub-Collector (retired) of Jharsuguda Pradeep Kumar Barik to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh after finding him guilty of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA).

Earlier, Barik was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance under section 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) PC Act, 199s/109 IPC for possession of DA. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority to stop page of pension of Barik following his conviction. Mangra Kujur, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division investigated the case and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ajit Kumar Pattnaik conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.