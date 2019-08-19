New Delhi: In a bonanza for all central paramilitary forces, the Union Home Ministry Monday issued an order fixing a uniform retirement age of 60 years for all ranks.

The order will be effective with immediate effect for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Assam Rifles.

The Home Ministry order followed a Delhi High Court’s January judgment in which it struck down rules prescribing different retirement ages for different ranks and directed the Central government to fix a uniform age of superannuation for all ranks.