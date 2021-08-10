Barcelona: It is slowly, but surely starting to unfurl as an electrifying drama, the drama after Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona. It is more or less a done deal that Lionel Messi will join PSG on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

Even speculation about Messi’s jersey number at PSG is doing the rounds. For the major part of his career with Barcelona and Argentina, the magical Messi had donned the No.10 shirt. So what would he do at PSG as the number was already allotted to Messi’s close friend Neymar.

Well on his part to welcome Messi, the Brazilian said he was ready to give up the No.10 jersey. Neymar said that he could wear a No.7 if the Argentine joined PSG and that he would not mind at all as he would doing it for his best mate.

However, Messi went to the extent of rejecting Neymar’s proposal. He said he would be forever grateful to Neymar for the proposal, but if joined PSG, he would not wear the No.10 jersey.

As per ‘Telefoot’, the 34-year-old Messi is all set to join PSG. Instead of the No.10 shirt, he has decided to don the No.19 jersey for Paris Saint-Germain.

This is the first time that Messi will wear the colours of a different club in 21 years. It may something new to the Argentina player, but then professionals usually adjust to all types of situation.

Messi is now a much more relieved man after Argentina won the Copa America. It is Messi’s first major trophy for the country during his playing career. In 2014, Argentina had reached the World Cup final, only to lose to Germany. There were similar heartbreaks for Messi in two successive Copa America finals. Now all that is behind Messi.

However, it still cannot be said that Messi will join PSG as Manchester City have jumped into the fray. Everybody knows about the relationship Messi shares with present City and former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola. So last minute efforts are being made to woo away Messi from PSG through Guardiola.