Srinagar: Hours after a militant attack left two CRPF jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman dead in Baramulla district, the security forces exacted sweet revenge. The security forces chased the ultras and killed two of them in an encounter. The two killed militants are suspected to belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group. They were killed by the security forces in Kreeri area of Baramulla district, a police official said.

He said the encounter began hours after the attack on a ‘naka’ party of the security forces by the militants. Immediately after the attack, the security forces cordoned off the area. They launched searches to nab the militants. Contact was established with them and during the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said. He said the operation was going on, when the last report came in.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said three militants suspected to belong to LeT carried out the attack. “According to eye witnesses, there were three militants who came from the nearby dense orchards. They started firing indiscriminately on the ‘naka’ in which our three jawans – two from CRPF and one J-K Police – were martyred. It seems the LeT has carried out the attack. We will give them a befitting reply soon,” Kumar told reporters at the site of the attack.

His prophecy came true with the security forces eliminating two of the three suspected militants.

PTI