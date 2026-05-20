New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor discussed deepening the India-US economic and financial partnership, including collaboration in the fintech sector, investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the two sides held discussions on strengthening collaboration in the fintech sector, expanding investment opportunities and enhancing bilateral cooperation between India and the United States.

“Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs met Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador to India, in New Delhi, today,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

“They both had discussions on deepening India-US Economic & Financial Partnership, India-US Fin-Tech collaboration, investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation,” it added.

The meeting comes amid growing engagement between the two countries in areas such as digital finance, technology and trade, with both nations seeking to boost strategic economic ties.

During the interaction, FM Sitharaman also congratulated Gor on the upcoming 250th Independence Day of the United States, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Gor said that the Donald Trump administration is committed to increasing trade and investment relations with India, said US Ambassador to India.

Speaking at the CII ‘Annual Business Summit 2026’ in the national capital on May 11, he highlighted the growing strength of US-India economic ties.

“We’re committed to expanding opportunities for trade, reducing regulatory barriers, and encouraging Indian businesses to invest in the United States for the benefit of both our countries. Together, we can further strengthen this vital bridge between government and business,” Ambassador Gor said in a post on X.

Earlier, Gor said that under President Trump’s leadership, investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels as Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors, including tech, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.