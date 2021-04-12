Dhenkanal: Gadasila Revenue Inspector in Dhenkanal district Ranjan Kumar Panigrahi was allegedly seen in a compromising position with a woman at his office.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera placed him under suspension and ordered a probe in this connection Sunday afternoon.

Panigrahi presently works as an Additional Revenue Inspector (ARI), in addition to his duty as In-Charge RI of Gadasila Circle.

According to a source, the video showed empty liquor bottles lying around Panigrahi at his office. Some more persons who are said to be outsiders are also seen in the viral video sleeping in the office.

The official was suspended for six months after the video was brought to the knowledge of the Dhenkanal district administration. He has been directed to report at the local Sub-Collector’s office during suspension.

Notably, taking a serious note of the matter the Dhenkanal Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has directed Odapada tehsildar to enquire and submit his report to the district administration. Further action will be taken on the basis of the enquiry report, Collector Behera expressed.

