Khurda: State Revenue and Disaster Management department principal secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Wednesday, visited Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) and took stock of the healthcare facilities.

Dhal interacted with patients and attendants who were in queues at the Niramaya free drugstore and registration counter of the DHH.

Subsequently, Dhal inspected healthcare facilities at the casualty, medicine and maternity and childcare wards of the hospital. He held discussions with the doctors, health staff, patients and attendants with regard to various issues of the hospital.

According to sources, some patients informed Dhal about the shortage of doctors and health staff at the DHH. Besides, they complained about poor quality food, inadequate pathological infrastructure and lack of ultrasound facility at the health institute.

“The state government will take steps to solve the issues of doctor and health staff shortage at the DHH. We will try our best to provide better and timely treatment to patients. Steps will be taken to provide ultrasound facility at the hospital,” Dhal told media persons before winding up his visit to the DHH.