Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond Monday said that revised version textbooks will be distributed to every government-run school to enable teachers to teach corrected content to the students.

Speaking to media persons, Gond said, “Whatever errors were found in the textbooks have been taken seriously. In this regard, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi constituted an inquiry committee. The committee conducted an investigation, and action has been taken against those found responsible for the negligence.”

The chief minister has also directed that corrected copies of the textbooks be sent to every school, so that teachers can use them to ensure students study from the revised and accurate content, he said.

These corrected books will be used in classrooms to ensure that teaching is carried out properly without affecting students’ learning, he further clarified.

Following the government’s instruction, some education officers have started distributing a correct-sheet to rectify the errors in the textbooks.

Chakradhar Mallik, district education officer (DEO), Bhadrak, said that a corrected sheet mentioning the errors and their rectification has been distributed to the schools. “The teachers will correct the errors and teach accordingly,” he said.

Meanwhile, several citizens took out a protest in Berhampur and submitted a memorandum to the CM through the Ganjam district education officer for complete withdrawal of the error textbook and distribution of revised books.