It is exactly this day (May 3) in 2019 that Bhubaneswar woke up not knowing what lay in store for them. The extreme severe Cyclone Fani was fast approaching. A few hours later the devastation was there for everyone to see. However, the state capital regained its composure very soon. Personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), CESU and other authorities worked round the clock to restore normalcy.

But even then memories of the cyclone will remain forever etched in the mind. Some snapshots to walk down memory lane:

The ferocity of the extremely severe Cyclone ‘Fani’ which hit Bhubaneswar on this day last year

Electric poles were uprooted at many places in Bhubaneswar

Trees were felled by the ferocity of the storm

Even huge trees were not spared

The devastation was there for everyone to see

At some places entire plantations were wiped out

However, the Odisha government was quick to react. Not only it minimised the loss of lives, the administration was up and running to restore emergency services.

Power was restored quickly with people working round the clock

Sometimes they even risked their lives climbing on top of poles without helmets as the primary aim was to provide comfort to people as quickly as possible

Roads closed down by felled trees were cleared quickly to facilitate vehicle movement.

Relief work also was carried out in full swing

Various organisations including the state administration provided food to the people of cyclone-hit areas However, there was scarcity of water in Bhubaneswar and long queues were noticed in some parts of the capital city

PNN