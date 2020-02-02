Cuttack: Revolutionary Odia poet Rabi Singh is no more. He passed away at his Khapuria based residence here in the wee hours of Sunday. Singh was 89.

Family sources said he was suffering from old-age related ailments and was not keeping well for last several days.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to his Twitter to express his condolence on the demise of the poet. He also declared state funeral for the poet for his immense contribution to the freedom movement and Odia literature.

“His death has created a great void in modern Odia literature. His poems were remarkable in carrying the values of socialism, human rights and equality of classes,” he added.

Singh will be remembered for days to come for his eternal creations which include ‘Lal Pagoda Ra Preta’, ‘Padatika’ and ‘Sarbahara’. Noted for his frank opinions and selection of words to convey his message, some of his best creations include ‘Patha Prantara Kabita’, ‘Apritikara Kabita’, ‘Bishabani’, ‘Kshata’ and ‘Bhanga Hatara Kabita’.

For his contribution to Odia literature, Singh was conferred with ‘Odisha Sahitya Akademi’ award in 1961 and ‘Atibadi Jagannath Das Award’ in 2017.

PNN