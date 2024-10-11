Kolkata: The health condition of junior doctor Aniket Mahato, who was hospitalised because of deteriorating health due to a fast he began on Sunday, is “critical but stable,” RG Kar hospital sources said.

Aniket has started responding to treatment, a member of the five-doctor team monitoring him in the critical care unit (CCU) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said on Friday. He was admitted to the state-run hospital on Thursday night.

“His parameters have improved, but he will require more time to recover. We do not expect him to move him out of the CCU and all tests will be conducted there,” she said.

Regarding the six other junior doctors who have been on a hunger strike since Saturday night, their colleagues said their health is also deteriorating.

“This is the sixth consecutive day of fasting, so it’s natural their condition will worsen. However, they are determined to continue their protest,” said one of the agitating doctors, Dr Debasish Halder.

An ICU ambulance has been stationed near Dorina Crossing at Esplanade for quick response in case any of the fasting doctors’ conditions worsen.

Halder also mentioned that the two junior doctors on hunger strike at North Bengal Medical College are experiencing deteriorating health.

Meanwhile, a large crowd of supporters gathered at the fasting site, chanting, “We want justice, we demand justice,” in solidarity with the protesting doctors.

The junior doctors are demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals and medical colleges, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers.

The junior doctors went on to cease work following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.

PTI