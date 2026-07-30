Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is undertaking a fresh probe in the ghastly rape & murder of a woman junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here in August 2024 on the Calcutta High Court’s order, has replaced the investigating officer in the case, it was revealed

The previous investigating officer, Seema Pahuja, whom the victim’s parents alleged had conducted a lackadaisical probe and demanded her removal, has finally been relieved of the charge of investigation in the case.

She has been replaced by Sandeepani Garg, who was present at the hearing in the trial court at Sealdah in central Kolkata Thursday.

The CBI Thursday also submitted a status report on the progress of investigation in the matter

Garg Thursday also spoke to the victim’s mother, who was also present at the court and requested the latter to have faith in the investigation being carried out by the central agency.

On Thursday, the CBI counsel informed the court that 1,000 pages of documents in this case are being examined now as a part of the fresh investigation. The statements of the victim’s father and mother have been recorded, the counsel added.

The body of the lady junior doctor was recovered from a seminar room within the R.G. Kar premises on the morning of August 8, 2024. She had become the victim of a ghastly rape and murder the previous night.

The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy after investigating the incident. Later, on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation of the incident. However, the central investigation agency did not arrest anyone else suspected of being involved in the incident.

Finally, the same trial court convicted the sole accused, Sanjay Roy and sentenced him to life imprisonment. However, the victim’s parents were not satisfied with this investigation. They claimed that many more people were involved in this incident.

Finally, the Calcutta High Court, earlier this year, ordered a fresh investigation in the matter.