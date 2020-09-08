Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s luck finally ran out Tuesday afternoon. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here Tuesday after another round of interrogation. Rhea was grilled by the NCB sleuths for lengthy periods both Sunday and Monday. The NCB is probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea was again called for questioning Tuesday, the fourth day in succession by the NCB. Rhea had earlier confessed that she had procured drugs for Sushant as he was dependant on items like cannabis.

Rhea was questioned Sunday by the NCB for six hours. It was followed by a eight-hour grilling session Monday. The sleuths then again summoned her for questioning Tuesday.

The NCB started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea’s phone. The chats revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Sushant Singh Rajput.

NCB sources said that Rhea had denied consuming drugs. However, she had been evasive on certain questions. So there was the need to take her into custody.

The agency had earlier said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24). Others that Rhea may have to face are Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant. This will be done to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket. Mobile phone chat records and other electronic data have suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

