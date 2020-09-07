Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for around 8 hours Monday. This was the second consecutive day of Rhea Chakraborty’s interrogation. She is being grilled in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old actor arrived at the agency’s office in Ballard Estate here around 9.30am and she left around 6.00pm.

Dressed in a pink hooded jacket and carrying a bag, Rhea was escorted by police personnel.

Rhea was questioned for about six hours by the agency for the first time in the case Sunday. She may be called again for the third such session Tuesday, officials said.

The agency has said that it wants to question Rhea and confront her with her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24). Others that Rhea may have to face are Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant. This will be done to ascertain their roles in this alleged drug racket. Mobile phone chat records and other electronic data have suggested some banned drugs were allegedly procured by these people.

These three men were arrested by the NCB in this case over the last few days. The officials said the actress was questioned on these lines Sunday. Rhea was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that Rajput used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, meanwhile, has arrested another man, identified as Anuj Keshvani, in the case. The agency said his name came up during the interrogation of Kaizan Ebrahim who was arrested by it in this case earlier. Ebrahim is currently out on bail.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the ED and the CBI. The NCB probe began after the ED shared with it a report. The report was made following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in the suburban Bandra area, June 14.