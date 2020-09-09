Mumbai: A special court here will hear the bail applications of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik September 10, revealed her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

“Bail Applications of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik fixed for hearing on 10th Sept 2020 in Spl Court Mumbai,” shared her advocate Satish Maneshinde, along with a copy of the 20-page bail application.

The actress and Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea was arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Central Bureau (NCB) in a drug case as part of the probe into Sushant’s death.

Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged during investigation into the June 14 death of Sushant.

The NCB registered a case on request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged chats showed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda had ordered the drugs.