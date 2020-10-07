Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was given bail by the Bombay high court, walked out of Byculla prison here Wednesday evening. The court had granted Rhea Chakraborty bail earlier in the day in a drugs case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea however, was given bail with strict conditions. She will have to appear before the Mumbai Police for 10 days. She will also have to appear before the NCB once in a month for next six months.

The court also directed Chakraborty to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and not to tamper with evidence while out on bail.

Rhea was arrested September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Rhea was Sushant’s live in partner. However, many times she had said in the past that she had broken up with the actor June 8.

Also read: Big relief! Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Besides Rhea, 19 others including her brother Showik Chakraborty, drug peddlers, suppliers and persons linked with the film industry have also been arrested so far, and several top actresses have been questioned. Among the actresses questioned are Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Rhea’s brother Showik Cjakraborty had also applied for bail. However, his bail plea was rejected by the court.

Sushant was found dead June 14 in his Bandra flat. A recent AIIMS forensic report has ruled it to be a case of death by suicide. It has ruled out the murder angle as many had alleged.