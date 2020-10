Mumbai: The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to actress Rhea Chakraborty.

At the same time, the bail petition of Rhea’s brother Showik has been rejected.

Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order.

The court has instructed the 28-year-old to surrender her passport and furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier, Mumbai Special Court Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Hindi film actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till October 20 in a drug-related case that came up while investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here.

The siblings were presented before the Special NDPS Court as their judicial custody of 14 days ended.

They had applied for bail in the Bombay High Court, on which the final arguments were heard by Justice S.V. Kotwal September 29, who has reserved the final order on it.

Rhea was arrested September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which is probing the drugs angle in the death of Hindi film actor Sushant, who was Rhea’s live-in partner.

Besides her, 19 others including her brother Showik Chakraborty, drug peddlers, suppliers and persons linked with the film industry have also been arrested so far, and several top actresses have been questioned.

Sushant was found dead June 14 in his Bandra flat.