Mumbai: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phones are now in possession of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Enforcement Directorate is probing charges of money laundering against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

While examining the call lists in one of Rhea’s phones, the ED sleuths have found out that she had been in touch over the phone with a large number of actors including Aamir Khan. These calls were made after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant allegedly died by suicide in his Bandra flat, June 14.

Sources here have confirmed that Rhea made one call to Aamir Khan. However, Aamir had not picked up the call. But later on, he messaged Rhea thrice. What the messages were about is yet to be known. No reactions have been available from Aamir as he is currently abroad for shooting. But this disclosure has certainly surprised the fans of Aamir Khan.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty called this person 569 times; call records make big revelations

Yes it is a fact that Rhea made quite a few calls to Mahesh Bhatt. That is quite evident from the call list. But then it is not that she had called Bhatt alone. She had called a number of other actors too including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Since Sushant’s death Rhea had called Rakul 30 times while the latter had called her 14 times. The two have also been involved in heavy texting both via WhatsApp and SMSs. Rhea also called Aditya 16 times while the Aashiqui-fame actor had called her seven times.

Rhea also was in touch with Sunny Singh who acted in the film of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They had 11 calls among themselves, the same number of calls that Rhea had with actor Rana Daggubati.

ED sleuths have also found that before and after death, Rhea had called a person whose name in ‘Truecaller’ appears as ‘AU’. Rhea had called ‘AU’ 44 times while the latter had returned the favour 17 times. The sleuths are trying to find out who this mysterious ‘AU’ is and what is the person’s relationship with Rhea. Some of the calls have been of lengthy durations lasting more than an hour.