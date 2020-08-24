Mumbai: The CBI team probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput questioned his cook Neeraj, domestic help Deepesh Sawant and friend Siddharth Pithani Sunday.

After contradictory statements from the three, the CBI team took them back to Sushant’s house in Bandra. Meanwhile, a common friend of Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty, Sunil Shukla, has made yet another revelation.

In a conversation with news channel Times Now, he said that Rhea was controlling Sushant’s accounts and career. Shukla said that when Sushant had just started falling sick, Rhea would consult her father Indrajit Chakraborty who is apparently a doctor. Rhea would then get the medicines prescribed by her dad or ask this friend to get it and give it to Sushant. However, he further revealed that the actor’s condition did not improve.

According to sources, the CBI is likely to interrogate Rhea, the main accused in the case Monday. The focus of the CBI is on the circumstances under which Sushant died and who could have benefited from his death.

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against Rhea and others for allegedly abetting his suicide, to the CBI.

Friday, the CBI officials recorded the statements of Pithani and Neeraj.

After Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in June, the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

Later, Rajput’s father filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

Also Read: Sushant was killed by Rhea Chakraborty and her ‘sugar daddy’ Mahesh Bhatt: Late actor’s gym partner makes sensational claim