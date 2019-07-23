Sonepur: Vigilance sleuths Tuesday caught revenue inspector of Biramaharajpur tehsil office in Subarnapur district while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The accused RI has been identified as Arun Kumar Purohit.

A source said, Purohit had demanded Rs 25,000 from Pandab Pradhan of Sangrampur village under Subalaya police limits for demarcation of a disputed land.

After the victim sought the intervention of the Vigilance department, a trap was laid and Purohit was nabbed red-handed while accepting the money from Pradhan in tehsil office at 10:00am.

PNN