Boinda: Vigilance sleuths arrested a Revenue Inspector (RI) in Angul district Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000, authorities said. RI Surendra Das, posted at Tushar under the Athamallik block, was caught red-handed by an Angul Vigilance team while accepting the bribe at the restroom of the Kiakatta revenue office. The tainted cash was seized from his possession.

According to Vigilance sources, Tarani Pradhan of Daulatpur village had applied through his son, Satyananda Pradhan, for demarcation of their land under the Tushar revenue circle.

Despite directions issued to the Tushar revenue office to carry out the demarcation, Das allegedly demanded RS 6,000 bribe from Satyananda to process the work. When Satyananda expressed his inability to pay, Das allegedly told him the land would not be demarcated without the bribe. Satyananda later lodged a complaint with the Angul Vigilance office Wednesday. Following the complaint, a trap was laid, and the RI was caught raking the money.