Keonjhar: Although Keonjhar district contributes a lion’s share of the state’s revenue, the government has failed to ensure nutritious food and healthcare to the people of the district. The result: Rise in incidences of anaemia and malnutrition among women and children. As per statistics, over 12,669 children were found to be malnourished. The data reveals that 74.7 per cent women in Keonjhar district are grappling with anaemia as against 61.8 per cent in the state.

Similarly, 32.7 per cent children in the district are down with anaemia. The recent death of 13 newborns within 18 days in September 2022 at the district headquarters hospital is a case in point. The Health department has admitted that the children are succumbing to malnutrition as it leads to low immunity following reduced weight. This is the case of poverty amid plenty with the district having highest deposit of iron ores in the state.

Reports said the state government has been taking loan from Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) and investing it in the development of the state. The district mineral foundation (DMF) has a whopping Rs 5,000 crore which is being utilised in developmental initiatives. However, many children are having stunted growth and suffering from malnutrition.

According to National Family Health Survey, the district has achieved 87.5 per cent in registration of childbirths (upto 5 years), but the district health department has no records of the remaining 12.5 per cent children. This has raised questions on the availability of healthcare services, proper nutritious food and vaccines in intervals to these 12.5 per cent kids.

Likewise, the district has 61.1 per cent registered child deaths in last three years but there are no records about the rest 38.9 per cent dead children. According to a survey, over 37.1 per cent infants were found suffering from malnutrition with reduced weight. The district is implementing 14 Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) projects covering over 1, 73,657 children but 12,669 children are suffering from malnutrition. Among them, 2,830 children are from Banshapal block, 2,436 from Joda block and 1,736 from Harichandanpur block.

Notably, over 74.7 per cent women in Keonjhar are suffering from anaemia as against 61.8 percent in the state. Similarly, 32.7 per cent children are also suffering from anaemia in the district. Admitting the prevalence of anaemia and malnutrition in the district, CDMO Kishore Chandra Prustys aid, “Nutrition schemes and awareness programmes are being undertaken to remove these twin problems.”