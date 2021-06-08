New Delhi: Dominica Prime Minister Rooseveltt Skerrit has said the rights of ‘Indian citizen’ Mehul Choksi will be respected. He asserted that courts will decide on the future course of action regarding Mehul Choksi.

In a first public statement since Choksi was held in the Caribbean island country, Skerrit said, “The rights of Mehul Choski will be respected.” Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore bank fraud case in India. He was , was held in Dominica after his disappearance May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda.

The statement reported by local media outlet ‘natureisle’ quoted the prime minister as saying that court will decide what happens to Choksi next.

“The matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts. The courts will decide what happens to the gentleman. We will allow the court process to go through. I do not like to get involved by making public statements in these matters,” Skerrit said.

“His (Choksi) rights will be respected as has been done thus far and let the court decide what will happen. We have no issues in so far as the matter relates to Antigua and or India. We are part of our own community, we must recognise our duties and responsibilities in this regard,” Skerrit was quoted by the website.

Since his disappearance from Antigua, the fugitive jeweller was detained in Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

Choksi’s lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat. He was also brought before a Roseau magistrate, on the orders of Dominica High Court. It is hearing a Habeas Corpus petition filed by his lawyers, to answer charges of illegal entry where he pleaded not guilty but was denied bail.

A team of Indian officials had gone to Dominica to try deportation of Choksi, having pending Interpol Red Corner Notice. However, they returned after High Court adjourned the matter.