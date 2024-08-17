Bhubaneswar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Saturday inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The opposition BJD and the Congress, however, boycotted the programme over “breach of protocol” claims.

Of the 147 members in the Odisha Assembly, 84 MLAs are first-timers.

Addressing the members, Rijiju urged the new MLAs to maintain discipline, work hard and uphold the dignity of the House.

“Making ‘hungama’ (noise) in the House may give you a headline the next day, but it has no positive impact in the long-run,” he said.

“I am here not to teach the new MLAs, but to share my experience as a member of Parliament. I am happy to see that there is convergence of both young and experienced members. It is a good sign for democracy,” the union minister said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Speaker Surama Padhy and other members attended the session – ‘Gyan Sanskar Programme’.

Majhi said the first duty of the elected legislators and MPs is to adhere to the provisions of the Constitution and make full use of the powers given to them by working diligently to fulfil the expectations and hopes of the people.

Meanwhile, BJD deputy chief whip Pratap Keshari Deb said his party would organise a separate training programme for the new MLAs August 25. He said the BJD considers it a breach of protocol when a Union minister inaugurates a programme in presence of the Chief Minister.

Congress chief whip CS Raazen Ekka said his party has not opposed to any individual, but there is a breach of protocol when the CM is “an ordinary guest and a Union minister inaugurates” any function.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik had earlier informed that party MLAs would not attend the orientation programme.

PTI