Ganjam: Fishing by allegedly using ring nets in the Rushikulya river in Ganjam district is posing serious threats to Olive Ridley turtles visiting the river mouth for mass breeding and nesting. This rare species of turtles start arriving in the month of November for mating and laying eggs. Hatchings born for the eggs then go back to the sea. In light of these developments, the Forest Department has imposed strict restrictions on fishing in motorised boats for a stretch of 20km to the north of the river mouth in Prayagi to Aryapali in south.

However, fishermen without caring for restrictions freely move in motorised boats within a stretch of three to four kilometres in the river mouth and catch fish with the help of ring nets. On many occasions, the Olive Ridley turtles get trapped in the nets and die. This has sparked concern among environmentalists. They have demanded that the administration should intervene and completely ban the use of rings nets. Environmentalists pointed out that despite the Fisheries department conducting a month-long awareness programme on turtles in the villages of Chhatrapur and Ganjam blocks, the situation has not improved. They also said that just by providing pamphlets and posters, turtles cannot be saved and stricter measures have to be implemented.

The Fisheries department has posted some officials near the sea coast but they hardly work for safety and protection of the Olive Ridley turtles, sources said. What is ironical is the department has a motorised boat to prevent hunting of the turtles, but it is gathering dust without being used. People from various quarters have demanded that the Fisheries department take urgent measures for safety and protection of the Olive Ridley turtles.