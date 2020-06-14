Mumbai: Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly committed suicide at his home in Mumbai, Sunday. He was 34. Reports claim that the MS Dhoni – The Untold Story actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

The reason why Rajput took this drastic measure is yet to be ascertained.

It may be noted here that his former manager Disha Salian had also reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad Monday night. However, sources also said that she accidentally fell off her apartment.

Comedian Varun Sharma mourned the demise on Instagram, sharing a photo with his former manager and friend.

“Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon,” wrote Varun.

The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali. The police have started an investigation. As per reports, they have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents.

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, Disha has managed comedian Bharti Singh in the past.