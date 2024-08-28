Bhubaneswar: Springer Nature, the global publisher that provides content, services and platforms to the research community, launched its Research Integrity in Science and Education (RISE) initiative as part of the RISE Conclave at Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed to be University here Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who graced the occasion as chief guest, said the endeavour would create a conducive ecosystem for research in higher education. Parida said the conclave opened the door for dialogue, collaboration and innovation while upholding the concept of ethical excellence in research.

Springer Nature Group president, research Steven Inchcoombe said, “RISE is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s research landscape by nurturing talent, making research more open and transparent, and improving its quality,” he said. Group’s managing director Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi said, “Our collaboration with SOA University reflects our shared vision of making science more open, accessible, and impactful. We look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this partnership,” he said. The event also witnessed MoU exchange for Springer Nature’s Cureus Journal of Medical Sciences with SOA along with an agreement for the Fully Open Access Journals.

SOA VC PK Nanda said, “The partnership will not only enhance the quality and visibility of our research but will also set new standards for academic integrity in India.” The conclave, attended by researchers and educationists from across the country, was organised by Springer Nature in collaboration with Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Ministry of Education and SOA, officials said. “The event will be followed by RISE roadshows comprising workshops, knowledge sessions and learning courses for researchers across India as part of Springer Nature’s India Research Tour 2024 next month,” they added.