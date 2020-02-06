Angul: The Angul forest circle comprising Satkosia, Mahanadi, Athmallik, Athgarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul and Jajpur forest divisions has registered a growth of 19 crocodiles with the number going up to 131 in January this year. At the time of the last head count the number stood at 112. The counting process conducted over three days started January 9, this year.

The forest department informed that among the eight divisions, Satkosia, Mahanadi and Athmallik are the only three where the reptiles have been found.

The census was carried out at a number of places. Officials said the presence of eight gharials (fish-eating crocodiles) and 85 mugger crocodiles were found in Mahanadi’s Satkosia gorge. Similarly 28 mugger crocodiles were found in Satkosia and Athmallik forest divisions. The Tikarpada Crocodile Breeding and Preserving Centre is home to four gharials and six muggers. In total, there are 12 gharials and 119 muggers.

When contacted, Angul regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Satkosia field director Pradeep Raj Karat expressed satisfaction with the increase in number of the reptiles.

There has been a steady increase in the number of reptiles beginning 2014 (96) and it went up to 107 (2015) and 111 (2016). However, the number decreased to 106 in 2017. However, in 2018 the figures rose to 108 and in 2019 to 112 respectively.

PNN