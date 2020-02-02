New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said Sunday he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted in a hospital.

“I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess,” Kapoor said.

Multiple media reports claimed that the actor’s son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed here to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. So the moment he was hospitalised, rumours about a relapse of the disease started making rounds. The actor, however, assured that nothing of that sort has happened to him.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, in which he will feature along with Deepika Padukone.

PTI