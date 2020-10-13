Mumbai: Riteish Deshmukh has come out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty as she submitted a complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation to take action against her neighbour for giving misleading statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The case is being probed by the CBI. The neighbour had claimed that Sushant had gone to drop Chakraborty at her home June 13.

“More power to you @Tweet2Rhea – Nothing is more powerful than TRUTH,” Riteish wrote. Rhea had earlier received support for many people in the film industry after she was sent to jail in a drugs case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was given bail last week after spending a month in Byculla jail. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat June 14.

“I say that I was interrogated for more than 5 days by the C.B.I. in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. During the investigation several media channels corned false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate these patently false and fabricated claims in order to achieve their own ends,” Rhea said in her complaint.

She said in her complaint that her neighbour Dimple Thawani ‘made patently false and bogus allegations’ while knowing them to be false, ‘to mislead the investigation’. “The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput had dropped me to my residence in his car on the 13th of June 2020, which is utterly false. I say that the said conduct makes out a prima facie case punishable under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and/or an attempt to commit an offence under Sections 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, one of which is punishable with imprisonment for a minimum of 7 years. The said offences are serious and the allegations were made on Republic TV channel without any basis,” she added.

CBI has said that it is looking in all aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case even as the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) medical board set-up to look into the case has reportedly “ruled out murder”. The case was initially being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However, on the complaint of Rajput’s father, the Bihar police had registered a case of abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, theft, wrongful restraint and confinement and named Chakraborty and her family as accused. The case was later transferred to the CBI.