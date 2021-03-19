Bhubaneswar: Odia candidates Ritwika Panda and Aditya Vijayraj emerged as the State toppers in Paper-2A (B Arch) with NTA scores of 99.615 percentile. It was double whammy for Ritwika as she also emerged Odisha topper in Paper 2B (B Planning) with 99.379 percentile marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE (Main) – 2021 (February Session) for Paper 2A (B Arch) and Paper 2B (B Planning) Thursday.

Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana received 100 NTA score in February 2021 Examination in Paper-2A (B Arch) while Jadhav Aditya Sunil from Maharashtra scored 100 per cent marks in Paper-2B (B Planning).

For the first time the examinations were conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. It was conducted February 23, 2021. The examination was held at 437 centres in single shift from 3.00pm to 6.00 pm.

A total number of 59,962 candidates for Paper 2A and 25,810 for Paper 2B registered for the exams respectively. However, 21,405 and 8,631 candidates appeared for Paper 2A and 2B respectively.

PNN