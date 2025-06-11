Bhubaneswar: At a time when rivers in the state are facing threats from pollution, illegal sand mining, and industrial exploitation, Mahanadi Banchao Andolan (MBA) has planned to organise a river protection conclave at Red Cross Bhawan here June 13.

The event, under the leadership of MBA convener Sudarshan Das, aims to bring together stakeholders from across the state to deliberate on actionable steps for restoring and safeguarding rivers.

The organisers have also announced plans to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to submit proposals and seek the government’s intervention in the issue.

‘Waterman of India’ Rajendra Singh is scheduled to attend the conclave and deliver the keynote address.

The discussions will focus on the growing challenges to Odisha’s rivers, including rampant pollution, encroachment on riverbeds, unregulated sand mining, and unchecked exploitation by industries.

In the run-up to the conclave, Singh will visit several affected river zones.

On June 11, he will interact with local residents along the Daya River in Kanas, which has witnessed deaths due to waterborne diseases like cholera, a consequence of severe river pollution.

PNN