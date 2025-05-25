Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Sunday expelled son Tej Pratap Yadav from party for six years.

Lalu Prasad has also snapped all family ties with him. Prasad made the announcement in a post on X in the afternoon.

“The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions… I remove him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and the family. He is expelled from the party for six years,” Prasad said.

The move came a day after Yadav said in a Facebook post that he was “in a relationship” with a young woman, but later claimed that his account on the social media platform had been “hacked”.

PNN & Agencies