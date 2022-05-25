Keonjhar: In the wake of the death of a pregnant elephant and two calves in a train accident in this district, Forest and Railways officials Monday held a joint coordination meeting to address the issue of jumbo deaths due to mishaps. It is alleged that the May 19 incident occurred due to absence of proper coordination between the Railways and Forest department officials. Keonjhar divisional forest officer (DFO) Dhanraj HD presided over the meeting held at his office. Senior officials of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Eastern Railway (SER) attended the meeting and discussed the modalities on protection of the animals.

The Forest officials batted for use of red flags and red spot lights during emergency. The district has nine railway stations under ECoR and five under SER. A proposal was mooted for establishment of a control room at Danguapasi railway station. Similarly, Forest officials insisted on construction of barricades, underpasses and overpasses at strategic points and to put up signage on movement of elephants.

The SER will identify sites for construction of underpasses and overpasses and barricades at strategic points. The loco pilots and station masters have been sensitised about the behaviour of pachyderms and their movements.