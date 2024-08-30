Rourkela: The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) is taking steps to address the grievances it heard during a series of public hearings between July 2 and August 16. RMC Deputy Commissioner Anita Nayak, who was part of all the hearings along with Commissioner and Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni, said RMC is reviewing the progress of the grievances regularly. The civic body held 12 public grievance hearings during the period and received over 380 complaints regarding several issues plaguing the wards from individuals, groups and also from its staffers.

The complaints pertain to drainage, lighting, water supply, roads, parks and others. “We received over 380 complaints from the residents. Most are basic issues that come under the purview of RMC. However, the ones that are beyond our jurisdiction were referred to the concerned departments. Issues about water supply were forwarded to WATCO and resolved as the department officials were present during the meetings,” explained Nayak. “Most of the issues like chocked and overflowing drains and defunct street lights were resolved on the spot. No complaint or grievance of this nature was left unattended,” the deputy commissioner said. However, issues that require more time were being addressed in separate reviews. “For example, a park in Koel Nagar requires high mast lights, or say a road needs to be constructed at Chhend; those will take a little longer,” she said.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP