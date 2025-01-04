Jajpur: Two minor sisters died as the tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Jajpur district Saturday, police said.

The victims were identified as Dulari (14) and Rani (11), daughters of Raju Hansda, residents of Jodabara village in the district, police added.

According to police, the tractor was heading towards Jodabara. “Both the sisters were sitting on the tractor when it overturned and fell into a roadside ditch, killing them on the spot,” a police officer said.

The sisters were reportedly on their way to the paddy field to meet their father, who was working at the time.

Jajpur Road police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. “We are investigating the cause of the accident,” police said.

PTI