Bolangir/Tarabha: Tension gripped the locality of Bairas on Bolangir-Sonepur NH-57 after the recovery of a body of a youth belonging to the same area with his throat slit here Monday. Hundreds of people organised a road block throwing traffic out of gear. They alleged that the youth has been murdered and the culprits be nabbed and booked as soon as possible.

The deceased has been identified as Alok Naik (25), a resident of Michhapali area under Puintala police limits in Bolangir district.

Bolangir police after being informed about the road block reached the spot. They had to confront an unruly mob who accused the police of ineptness. Only after assurances that the culprits would be nabbed soon, people dispersed.

Police have sent the body to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem and have launched an investigation. “It would be too early to say anything about the case. Though the murder angle cannot be ruled out, the post-mortem report will provide us some leads to further investigate the matter,” said a police official.

PNN