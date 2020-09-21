Jajpur: A four-lane road built at a cost of rupees one crore in this town has been transformed into a vegetable market. The road constructed from Nahaka Chowk to Bypass Chowk here was meant to ease traffic congestion. But it has not happened.

In an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has shifted the ‘Green Market’ on this road. Other types of vegetable vendors are also now selling their produces sitting on this road only. With one side of the road completely taken over by the hawkers, traffic congestion problems continue to plague the commuters.

Vehicles entering this town are using the road that pass through Dhabaligiri Chowk, Nahaka Chowk, Gopabandhu Chowk, Dala Chowk and Dakbungalow Chowk. One can always see a large number of heavy vehicles parked on the newly laid-out Nahaka Chowk-Bypass Chowk road.

Due to heavy flow of traffic and space crunch, two to three accidents are occurring on this stretch of road daily. Residents on this stretch of road are also irked because of the problems they are facing due the shifting of the market. However, district administration officials are not paying any heed to these problems. The residents have demanded that the market be shifted to its original location before the onset of the festive season.

When contacted, executive officer, Vyasanagar Municipality, Subhendu Kumar Jena said, “We have shifted the vegetable market only to stop the spread of coronavirus infection. There has been proposal for setting up vending zones at Chordda fish market and Kopand. Tender will be floated and finalised for developing these zones.”

PNN